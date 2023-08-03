Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Conduent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $915.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Conduent updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:CNDT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.63. 361,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,185. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.80.
In other news, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 34,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,156.38. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,447,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,032,222.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood purchased 33,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,119.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 697,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 34,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $100,156.38. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,447,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,032,222.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conduent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
