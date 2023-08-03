Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Conduent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $915.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Conduent updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Conduent Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CNDT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.63. 361,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,185. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 34,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,156.38. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,447,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,032,222.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood purchased 33,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,119.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 697,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 34,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $100,156.38. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,447,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,032,222.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,423,000 after acquiring an additional 885,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,590 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,288,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,747,000 after acquiring an additional 658,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,152,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after acquiring an additional 904,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,841,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conduent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

