Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Conagra Brands worth $11,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $589,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $9,060,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 42,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CAG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.60. 1,081,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,359,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 98.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.