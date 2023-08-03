Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

CRK has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Comstock Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRK

Comstock Resources Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE:CRK traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 655,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,733. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $489.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Comstock Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.