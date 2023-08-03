CompX International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:CIX)

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

CompX International has increased its dividend by an average of 52.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of CIX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.91. 14,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.66. CompX International has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54.

CompX International ( NYSE:CIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. CompX International had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CompX International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Kevin B. Kramer purchased 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $39,988.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,790 shares in the company, valued at $124,664.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

