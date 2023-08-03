Compass Point Boosts MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Price Target to $20.00

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Compass Point from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Compass Point’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada cut MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.70 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.50. 1,406,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,165. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.51 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 72.70%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,670,000 after purchasing an additional 127,008 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 450.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,350,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,588,000 after purchasing an additional 328,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,066,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,930,000 after buying an additional 1,672,793 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

