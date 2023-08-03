Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Insider Buys £29,835.40 in Stock

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) insider Leanne Wood purchased 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,020 ($25.93) per share, with a total value of £29,835.40 ($38,304.53).

Compass Group Trading Down 0.4 %

LON:CPG traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,011 ($25.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,674. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,767.12, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,140.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,047.55. Compass Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,760 ($22.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,250 ($28.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Compass Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,068.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CPG. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.96) to GBX 2,385 ($30.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,041.67 ($26.21).

Read Our Latest Report on CPG

Compass Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.