Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Insider Buys £29,835.40 in Stock

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) insider Leanne Wood purchased 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,020 ($25.93) per share, with a total value of £29,835.40 ($38,304.53).
Compass Group Trading Down 0.4 %
LON:CPG traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,011 ($25.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,674. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,767.12, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,140.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,047.55. Compass Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,760 ($22.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,250 ($28.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Compass Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Compass Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,068.49%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Compass Group Company Profile
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
