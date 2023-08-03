Comparing NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) & Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF)

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) and Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NetApp and Drone Delivery Canada, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get NetApp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetApp 2 11 6 0 2.21 Drone Delivery Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A

NetApp currently has a consensus price target of $74.71, suggesting a potential downside of 4.77%. Given NetApp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NetApp is more favorable than Drone Delivery Canada.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetApp 20.02% 93.62% 9.93% Drone Delivery Canada N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NetApp and Drone Delivery Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares NetApp and Drone Delivery Canada’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetApp $6.36 billion 2.62 $1.27 billion $5.80 13.53 Drone Delivery Canada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NetApp has higher revenue and earnings than Drone Delivery Canada.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of NetApp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of NetApp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NetApp beats Drone Delivery Canada on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetApp

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID. In addition, it provides cloud storage and data services comprising NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, Azure NetApp Files, Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for Google Cloud, and cloud operations services, such as NetApp Cloud Insights, Spot by NetApp, and Instaclustr. Further, the company offers application-aware data management service under the NetApp Astra name; and professional and support services, such as strategic consulting, professional, managed, and support services. Additionally, it provides assessment, design, implementation, and migration services. The company serves the energy, financial service, government, technology, internet, life science, healthcare service, manufacturing, media, entertainment, animation, video postproduction, and markets through a direct sales force and an ecosystem of partners. NetApp, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Drone Delivery Canada

(Get Free Report)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution. It serves governments; commercial and industrial applications, such as emergency services, medical, last-mile delivery, mining, oil and gas, agriculture, parcel delivery, postal mail, and military/security; and indigenous and non-indigenous remote communities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.