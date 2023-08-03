Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $16.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

