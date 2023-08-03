Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Gap Down to $77.93

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.93, but opened at $74.53. Commvault Systems shares last traded at $74.96, with a volume of 31,773 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Commvault Systems Trading Down 4.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average of $64.40.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $198.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.43 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. Analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $62,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,697.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $62,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,697.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $81,987.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 109,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,191,812.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,426. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 728.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

