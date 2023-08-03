Community Bank System, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Community Bank System in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Community Bank System’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Community Bank System from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group raised Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Shares of CBU opened at $54.80 on Thursday. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Community Bank System by 159.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 61.32%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

