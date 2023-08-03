CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Short Interest Update

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,510,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the June 30th total of 14,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at CommScope

In other CommScope news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 56,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,889.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,673,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,447,293.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 624,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,654.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 56,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,889.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,673,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,293.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 82,249 shares of company stock worth $369,688. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after buying an additional 2,790,362 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,995,000 after purchasing an additional 195,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,445,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,389,000 after purchasing an additional 167,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 59.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,226,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,141 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 9.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,871,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,026,000 after purchasing an additional 710,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Stock Down 26.2 %

NASDAQ:COMM traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.26. 21,158,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,842. The company has a market capitalization of $683.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.92. CommScope has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.10 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CommScope

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.