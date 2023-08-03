Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Short Interest Update

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 801,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

CMC traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.33. The stock had a trading volume of 38,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,467. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $2,729,433.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,036,690.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $2,729,433.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,036,690.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $274,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,247 shares of company stock worth $9,332,716. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at $768,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 9.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 19.4% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

