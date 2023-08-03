Commerce Bank Sells 907 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Dover by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Dover by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Dover by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Stock Down 1.7 %

DOV stock opened at $142.97 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

