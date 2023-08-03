Commerce Bank Sells 8,226 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,226 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Sonoco Products worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SON opened at $58.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.51. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $53.78 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SON. Argus cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

