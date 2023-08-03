Commerce Bank Sells 2,328 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $89.51 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.80.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

