Commerce Bank Raises Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.15% of Post worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Post by 98,990.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,394,000 after buying an additional 6,102,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter worth $79,259,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Post in the 1st quarter worth $26,200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,013,000 after purchasing an additional 248,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,345,000 after purchasing an additional 247,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Post Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of POST stock opened at $84.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.57. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.39 and a 1 year high of $98.84. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. Post had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Insider Transactions at Post

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $680,726.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $34,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

See Also

