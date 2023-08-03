Commerce Bank Lowers Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,484 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,934,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in ANSYS by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 6.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $70,186,595.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,238 shares of company stock valued at $23,261,277. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.33.

Shares of ANSS opened at $325.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $330.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $351.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

