Commerce Bank Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,153 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $11,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,127,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

VTHR opened at $201.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $205.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.8417 dividend. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.