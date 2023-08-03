Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 322,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,340,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in CSX by 69.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in CSX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 919,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in CSX by 79.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 187,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 83,383 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

