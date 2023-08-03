Commerce Bank Has $9.38 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 232.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,145 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 202.0% during the first quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 275,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 186.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 352.8% during the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 686,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Redburn Partners cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $65.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

