Commerce Bank Has $7.10 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.36.

Shares of SO stock opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,678 shares of company stock worth $16,334,121. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

