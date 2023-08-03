Commerce Bank Has $6.80 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,015,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $383.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $187.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $372.56 and a 200-day moving average of $356.51. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. Linde’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.00.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

