Commerce Bank Has $12.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

