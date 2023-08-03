Commerce Bank Buys 372 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at $626,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,291.90 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,313.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,428.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. The business had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

