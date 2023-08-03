Comerica (CMA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Comerica (NYSE: CMA) recently:

7/25/2023 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $47.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2023 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $53.00 to $57.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $47.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Comerica had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $56.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $52.00.

7/7/2023 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $45.00.

7/6/2023 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $57.00 to $53.00.

6/29/2023 – Comerica had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 58.com Inc..

6/29/2023 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $52.00.

6/29/2023 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $54.00 to $50.00.

6/15/2023 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $48.00.

6/14/2023 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $56.00.

6/5/2023 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.24 price target on the stock.

CMA traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.16. The stock had a trading volume of 688,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,549. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $87.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 639.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

