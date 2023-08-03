Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE KMI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,907,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.32. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $19.35.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 101.80%.
In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
