Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE KMI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,907,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.32. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.