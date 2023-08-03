Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,754 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,772,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,223,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,660. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $40.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.53.

