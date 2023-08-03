Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.09. 46,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.18 and a 200-day moving average of $174.75. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.11 and a 52-week high of $194.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MMC

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.