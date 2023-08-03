Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $345,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of IUSG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.52. 18,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,264. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.66 and its 200 day moving average is $91.60.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
