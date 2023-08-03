Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $275,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.7 %
UPS stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.09. 85,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,090. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.18 and its 200-day moving average is $181.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $156.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
