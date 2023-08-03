Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $275,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.7 %

UPS stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.09. 85,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,090. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.18 and its 200-day moving average is $181.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $156.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.96.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

