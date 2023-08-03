Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Trading 5.5% Higher

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $107.67 and last traded at $106.37. 34,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 96,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CIGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.86.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.93 and its 200 day moving average is $102.93. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.59). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 47.44%. The business had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $65,104,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 29,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 154,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 49,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,374,000 after acquiring an additional 64,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

