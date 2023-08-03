Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $70.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $718,878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $801,166,000 after buying an additional 6,027,057 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,172,703 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $375,901,000 after buying an additional 4,189,677 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $489,891,000 after buying an additional 3,428,877 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

