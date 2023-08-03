Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $49.87

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$49.87 and last traded at C$50.46, with a volume of 8192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th.
Cogeco Stock Down 1.5 %
Cogeco Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.11%.
Cogeco Company Profile
Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.
