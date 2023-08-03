Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in July

Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Codan Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CODAF remained flat at C$5.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Codan has a 12 month low of C$2.65 and a 12 month high of C$5.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.01.
About Codan
