Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in July

Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Codan Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODAF remained flat at C$5.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Codan has a 12 month low of C$2.65 and a 12 month high of C$5.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.01.

About Codan

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of MIMO MESH; DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

