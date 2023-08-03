Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Gap Up to $624.05

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $624.05, but opened at $669.00. Coca-Cola Consolidated shares last traded at $674.86, with a volume of 10,993 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 13.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $648.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $16.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 49.66%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,945,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33,851 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,170,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading

