Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 500 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $133.32. 194,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,440. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.30 and its 200-day moving average is $133.90. The firm has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

