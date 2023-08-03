Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 220 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in BlackRock by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.8 %

BlackRock stock traded down $6.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $711.35. 84,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $702.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $690.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

