Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $205.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,913. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $210.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.62.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

