Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Makes New Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after buying an additional 3,738,346 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,646,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,281,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,024,000 after purchasing an additional 273,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $61.30. 716,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,513,889. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $33,953.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at $63,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,732,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,947,575 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

