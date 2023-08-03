Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $844,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.82. 489,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,736,752. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

