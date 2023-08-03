Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $277,000 Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.80. 141,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,252. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.26. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $49.03.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

