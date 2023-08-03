Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Cuts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in General Electric were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,779 shares of company stock worth $36,385,935. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.29. 423,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,597,343. General Electric has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $117.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.80%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

