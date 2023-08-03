Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires New Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,127,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 52.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 117,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after acquiring an additional 40,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:TEL traded down $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $139.35. The stock had a trading volume of 185,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,111. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.59 and its 200 day moving average is $129.37. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

