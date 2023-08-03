CNX Resources Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for CNX Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.37. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 137,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $2,100,605.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CNX Resources by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,510,000 after buying an additional 1,758,826 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in CNX Resources by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,414,000 after buying an additional 2,279,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CNX Resources by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after buying an additional 1,760,214 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after buying an additional 22,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,304,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,805,000 after buying an additional 741,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

