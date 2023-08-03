CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Trading Down 6.1%

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) fell 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.36 and last traded at $24.14. 103,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 839,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

CNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,369.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven E. Shebik bought 8,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $187,538.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,565 shares in the company, valued at $864,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $83,555. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,739,000 after purchasing an additional 626,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,203,000 after buying an additional 198,429 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,291,000 after buying an additional 761,752 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,289,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,568,000 after acquiring an additional 489,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,940,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after acquiring an additional 70,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

