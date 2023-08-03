CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Short Interest Update

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 4,000,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock traded up $2.56 on Thursday, hitting $202.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,527. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.43. CME Group has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $209.24.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.70.

View Our Latest Report on CME Group

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.