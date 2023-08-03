CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,043. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.43. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $209.24. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CME

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.