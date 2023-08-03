Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,446 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,443,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in AT&T by 147.1% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.4% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 41.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 269,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 79,366 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. HSBC dropped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.13. 23,325,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,726,059. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

