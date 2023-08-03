Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,287 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,929,000 after purchasing an additional 476,768 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,000,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,936,000 after purchasing an additional 129,132 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,351,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 8.8 %

QUALCOMM stock traded down $11.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.87. 20,052,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,106,835. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $152.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

