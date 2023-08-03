Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,098 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.77. 3,805,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,111,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.09.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $165.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.15.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

